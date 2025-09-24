University of Maryland football player arrested, accused of DUI

article

The Brief University of Maryland defensive lineman DD Holmes was arrested and has been charged with DUI. Holmes is accused of crashing a car into a parking garage wall and failing field sobriety tests. Holmes was issued paperwork and released.



University of Maryland defensive lineman DD Holmes was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence.

What we know:

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. A University of Maryland Police officer was patrolling near Baltimore Avenue, when the officers heard a crash in a nearby parking garage. When they checked the noise, they saw a green Dodge had crashed into the wall of the parking garage, near the exit.

Holmes, whose real name is Daniel, was behind the wheel.

The officer said they smelled alcohol coming from Holmes. They gave him some field sobriety tests, and, the department said, "the driver did not perform as instructed."

The officer arrested Holmes.

Holmes, 19, was charged with driving under the influence, issued a citation and released, according to UMPD.

Dig deeper:

Holmes is a redshirt freshman with the Terrapins who transferred from Florida State.

He's recorded three tackles in four games so far this season.