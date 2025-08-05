DC's 'Throne' public restrooms set to reopen after funding freeze

The Brief D.C.’s six "Throne" public restrooms, closed in July after funding was frozen, will soon reopen following community pushback. City officials say funding has been restored to keep the high-tech restrooms open through the end of Fiscal Year 2025, with plans to add four more locations next year. The Thrones, which have been used more than 75,000 times since 2024, are praised by ANC leaders and residents for improving sanitation and accessibility in public spaces.



The District’s six "Throne" public restrooms—shuttered earlier this summer after the city froze their funding—are set to reopen soon following pushback from residents and community leaders.

What we know:

The closures came after Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration opted not to renew the contract with Throne Labs, citing budget limitations tied to a $1 billion congressional cut to the city’s spending authority. Signs posted on the restrooms in early July read, "Throne is closed! Funding has been suspended due to red tape."

But that decision sparked swift public outcry. Nearly 650 residents signed a petition urging the city to reinstate funding, and ANC leaders called the restrooms an essential public service.

"Everyone in the city needs to go," said ANC 2B02 Commissioner Jeff Rueckgauer. "It’s counterproductive and kind of shameful—in a major destination downtown—you have tourists and residents alike saying, ‘You can’t go here.’"

Funding Restored for FY25 — More Locations Planned

City officials confirmed that D.C. has identified funds to maintain the Thrones—in part due to public pressure — through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends September 30.

Not only has funding been restored, but after last week’s Council budget vote, D.C. is getting more. One million dollars in next year’s budget will go toward maintaining the six existing Thrones and adding four new locations: Ellington Plaza, Watkins Recreation Center, Starburst Plaza, and Marvin Gaye Park.

Local perspective:

Frequent user Amir Zablas tells FOX 5 DC this comes as a relief. "I do Uber and stuff so it works very good for me since some restaurants don’t let you walk in and use the bathroom. So it’s very convenient for me, to be honest," says Zablas.

Since their installation in 2024, the solar-powered Thrones—located at Oxon Run Park, Columbia Heights, Eastern Market, Alethia Tanner Park, Dupont Circle, and near the D.C. courthouses—have been used over 70,000 times. ANC commissioners say the restrooms have improved sanitation and safety in public spaces.

Each unit costs the city about $85,000 annually to operate.

What's next:

The city has not announced a specific reopening date, but officials say the Thrones will return "very soon."