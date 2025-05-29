DC’s oldest resident, Willie Mae Avery, celebrates 110th birthday

The Brief Willie Mae Avery, D.C.'s oldest resident, celebrates her 110th birthday. Walker Memorial Baptist Church hosts the event at Rittenhouse Apartments in Brightwood. Avery credits her long life to faith and her career as a surgical technician.



D.C.’s oldest resident, Willie Mae Avery, celebrated her 110th birthday Wednesday with a special gathering in northwest Washington.

Willie Mae Avery Celebrates 110th Birthday

Walker Memorial Baptist Church hosted the event at the Rittenhouse Apartments in the Brightwood neighborhood, honoring Avery’s remarkable milestone.

"To young people, trust in the Lord, and he'll bring you through all situations," she told FOX 5.

Avery attributes her longevity to her deep faith and decades of service as a surgical technician at George Washington University Hospital.

