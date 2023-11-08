DC's Michelin-starred restaurants for 2023

article
WASHINGTON, DC- OCTOBER 5: The dining room at Causa/Amazonia Restaurant photographed October 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - Here's who is on Michelin's coveted list this year.
Two new spots in Northwest D.C. received one Michelin star for the very first time:
This Peruvian spot in Blagden Alley features a tasting menu inspired by the topography of Peru.
This luxe Indian spot near Penn Quarter features menu items like pork belly vindaloo and shiso leaf chaat.
Previous Two, Three and Green Stars:
