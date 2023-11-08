Expand / Collapse search

DC's Michelin-starred restaurants for 2023

WASHINGTON, DC- OCTOBER 5: The dining room at Causa/Amazonia Restaurant photographed October 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Here's who is on Michelin's coveted list this year. 

Two new spots in Northwest D.C. received one Michelin star for the very first time: 

Causa

This Peruvian spot in Blagden Alley features a tasting menu inspired by the topography of Peru. 

Rania

This luxe Indian spot near Penn Quarter features menu items like pork belly vindaloo and shiso leaf chaat. 

Previous Two, Three and Green Stars:

The Inn at Little Washington

Jônt

minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

Previous One Stars: 

Albi

Bresca

Elcielo D.C.

Fiola

Gravitas

Imperfecto: The Chef's Table

Kinship

Little Pearl

Masseria

Maydan

Métier

Oyster Oyster

Reverie

Rooster & Owl

Rose's Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa

Tail Up Goat

The Dabney

Xiquet

