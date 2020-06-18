DC’s Leading Lady of Go-Go passes away

D.C.’s leading lady of Go-Go, Maiesha Rashad, has died.

Her family says she died earlier this week in hospice care, after losing a five-month battle with stomach cancer.

Rashad was known as the Queen of Go-Go with her group called “Maiesha and the Hip Huggers.”

She often with partnered with Sugar Bear, and the legendary Go-Go band EU.

Sugar Bear said Rashad revitalized Go-Go by bringing her signature old school style to the genre.