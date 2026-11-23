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The Brief A federal judge ordered that East Potomac Park in D.C. will remain open through Dec. 12. The National Park Service is seeking to close the park and golf course for a major overhaul. A federal judge also ordered the acting National Park Service director to testify on December 8.



East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., will remain open through early December despite the National Park Service's attempt to close it down to begin potential renovations.

What we know:

The Trump administration initially aimed to close East Potomac Park, Hains Point and its golf course by Nov. 15 for a major overhaul. The park will remain open at least until Dec. 12, a judge ruled.

On Monday, a federal judge also ordered the acting National Park Service director to testify on December 8 about why the golf course and surrounding park need to close.

The backstory:

The decision comes nearly two weeks after a group of lawmakers and advocates rallied to oppose the closure.

READ MORE | Lawmakers, advocates to rally over planned East Potomac Park closure

The National Park Service cited safety hazards from a compromised seawall as its reason for the closure. Opponents argued that the closure serves as a pretext to clear the area for the Washington National Golf Course redevelopment.

At the end of October, a federal judge opened an inquiry, questioning if government lawyers crossed ethical lines and misled the court over the Trump administration's plans to close the park and golf course. The legal battle escalated during a hearing where the judge clashed with senior Department of Justice officials over whether the government had been truthful about the president's intentions.

READ MORE | Judge orders inquiry into DOJ over Trump administration’s East Potomac golf course shutdown plan

The inquiry was sparked after conflicting statements were given about when the course would close and how far along redevelopment plans were.

The president previously announced that the course would be shut down on Nov. 15 for an overhaul, but government attorneys told the judge there were no formal closure plans.

The judge previously ordered that no more trees be removed from the property after hundreds were cut down in October.