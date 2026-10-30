Judge orders inquiry into DOJ over Trump administration’s East Potomac golf course shutdown plan

The Brief U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes plans to appoint a special master to investigate whether Justice Department attorneys misled the court over plans to shutter D.C.’s East Potomac Park Golf Course. Government attorneys initially claimed no shutdown plans existed, but the DOJ later acknowledged President Donald Trump directed the course to close on Nov. 15 for an overhaul. The contentious hearing unfolded as another federal judge heard arguments challenging the administration's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.



A federal judge is opening an inquiry into potential Justice Department misconduct, questioning whether government lawyers crossed ethical lines and misled the court regarding the Trump administration’s plans to close the East Potomac Park Golf Course.

The Inquiry:

The legal battle over the future of the historic Southwest D.C. golf course escalated sharply following a contentious hearing where U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes clashed with senior Justice Department officials over whether the government has been truthful about the president's intentions.

In a rare step, Judge Reyes announced plans to appoint an independent special master to investigate whether federal attorneys made misrepresentations to the court.

"The plan has not been honestly represented in our view by the government," an attorney representing challengers fighting the redevelopment said following the hearing. "The judge is troubled, and rightly so, by these misrepresentations that appear to be made."

Dig deeper:

At the center of the inquiry are conflicting statements regarding when the course would close and how far along redevelopment plans actually were.

President Trump previously announced plans to shut down the golf course on Nov. 15 for a major overhaul. However, government attorneys initially told Judge Reyes in court that no formal closure plan existed.

The Justice Department has since reversed course, acknowledging that President Trump personally directed the mid-November closure.

The backstory:

The inquiry comes after Judge Reyes placed restrictions on any further tree removal across the property after hundreds of trees were abruptly cut down earlier this month.

For many District residents, concerns surrounding the peninsula go well beyond the fairways. Community members and outdoor advocates worry the administration's planned overhaul could permanently alter a treasured public park that generations of Washingtonians have relied on for everyday recreation.

"It’s used by runners, bikers, people use it for fishing, barbecues," said former canoeist David Hearn. "It’s like Washington, D.C.'s Central Park, and it’s completely outrageous to think the administration would steal this public space away from nature lovers out there."

Big picture view:

Friday's hearing at the federal courthouse in D.C. was one of two major legal challenges unfolding in the District over President Trump's local infrastructure proposals.

In a separate courtroom, another federal judge considered a lawsuit challenging the administration's proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery, where opponents argue the massive monument cannot move forward without formal congressional approval.

The future of the East Potomac course and whether any further pre-construction work can proceed remains on hold as the court prepares its inquiry into the Justice Department's representations.