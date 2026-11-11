The Brief Lawmakers and park users will rally on Capitol Hill to challenge the planned closure. The National Park Service plans to close the park, Hains Point, and Ohio Drive. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on an ongoing lawsuit.



A coalition of D.C. lawmakers and park users will rally on Capitol Hill on Thursday to challenge the planned closure of East Potomac Park, Hains Point, and its golf course.

The National Park Service plans to close the park, Hains Point, and Ohio Drive on Sunday, citing safety hazards from a compromised seawall that has left sections of the perimeter inundated by the Potomac River.

Opponents say Ohio Drive remains unaffected and argue the closure serves as a pretext to clear the area for the planned Washington National Golf Course redevelopment.

The protest comes ahead of a congressional vote on a supplemental funding request that includes $500 million for the Department of the Interior’s construction account. Officials said some of those funds would finance seawall repairs.

District leaders and park advocates plan to push lawmakers to reject the funding unless it includes restrictions barring any of the money from being used toward President Trump's proposed championship golf course.

Meanwhile, a judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on an ongoing lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to block the scheduled closure.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lawmakers, advocates to rally over planned East Potomac Park closure