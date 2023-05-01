DC's COVID-19 Exposure Notification System shutting down on May 11th

DC's COVID Alert Notice (DC CAN) COVID-19 Exposure Notification System will shut down on May 11th.

During the pandemic, residents in DC used the system to notify of an exposure or a positive COVID-19 diagnosis so that others could be informed and taker action to prevent its spread. The District of Columbia Department of Health reports that over 40,000 people used the system to alert of their exposure which generated more than a million exposure notifications.

DC Health says that the nationwide program supporting the system will discontinue on May 11th which will mean users will no longer receive a notification if they were near someone who was exposed. May 11th is also the date that the designated national emergency for COVID-19 will end.