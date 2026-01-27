The Brief Skaters and coaches honored Flight 5342 victims at the Ashburn Ice House. A memorial sculpture and skate paid tribute to the 17 local skaters and families lost. The NTSB outlined new safety recommendations as the anniversary approaches.



Skaters and coaches gathered Tuesday at the Ashburn Ice House to honor the members of the figure skating community who died aboard Flight 5342.

What we know:

A sculpture was unveiled in their memory, followed by a memorial skate. Seventeen of the victims regularly trained at the Ashburn rink.

Among those killed were young athletes like sisters Everly and Alydia Livingston who were previously profiled by FOX 5, along with their parents and coaches.

Figure skating community honors plane crash victims

The group had been returning from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas, and was just minutes from landing when the midair collision occurred.

With the one‑year anniversary approaching on Thursday, the Ashburn Ice House and other rinks are holding events throughout the week to honor all 67 lives lost.

The National Transportation Safety Board presented recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies at a hearing on Tuesday.

