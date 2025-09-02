DC woman stole over $266,000 from 95-year-old grandfather: police
WASHINGTON - A 95-year-old man became the victim of staggering financial exploitation, and now his own granddaughter is being charged with the crimes.
What we know:
Erica Hopper, of Washington, DC, is accused of making more than $266,000 in unauthorized purchases from her grandfather's accounts.
An investigation revealed that the 45-year-old granddaughter used the 95-year-old man's funds to pay over $25,000 in new car payments, more than $49,000 in credit card bills and more than $35,000 in rent for a luxury apartment in Washington, DC.
The credit card purchases included cosmetic surgery, luxury clothing and accessories and concert tickets.
The backstory:
Hopper was granted Power of Attorney for her then-90-year-old grandfather in December 2020.
An investigation began in November 2021, when a concerned family member filed a complaint.
Dig deeper:
Hopper was arrested on August 27 and charged with theft of over $100,000+, a theft scheme over $100,000+, obtaining property from a vulnerable adult over $100,000+, embezzlement, and fraudulent identity theft of $25,000–$100,000.
She has since been released on unsecured personal bond.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Police Department.