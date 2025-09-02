DC woman stole over $266,000 from 95-year-old grandfather: police

article

The Brief A granddaughter is being charged with financially exploiting her elderly grandfather. The alleged thefts totaled more than $266,000. Officials say she used the money to pay for her car, credit card bills and rent.



A 95-year-old man became the victim of staggering financial exploitation, and now his own granddaughter is being charged with the crimes.

What we know:

Erica Hopper, of Washington, DC, is accused of making more than $266,000 in unauthorized purchases from her grandfather's accounts.

An investigation revealed that the 45-year-old granddaughter used the 95-year-old man's funds to pay over $25,000 in new car payments, more than $49,000 in credit card bills and more than $35,000 in rent for a luxury apartment in Washington, DC.

The credit card purchases included cosmetic surgery, luxury clothing and accessories and concert tickets.

The backstory:

Hopper was granted Power of Attorney for her then-90-year-old grandfather in December 2020.

An investigation began in November 2021, when a concerned family member filed a complaint.

Dig deeper:

Hopper was arrested on August 27 and charged with theft of over $100,000+, a theft scheme over $100,000+, obtaining property from a vulnerable adult over $100,000+, embezzlement, and fraudulent identity theft of $25,000–$100,000.

She has since been released on unsecured personal bond.