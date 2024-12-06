A chilly Friday and Saturday will give way to a warmer Sunday as the D.C. region looks ahead to a dry weekend with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says Friday began breezy with chilly temperatures in the 30s and even some snow hitting the ground near the Maryland and Pennsylvania line earlier in morning. The wind, while not as strong as Thursday's gusts, could reach near 28 mph before subsiding later in the evening.

Temperatures will remain well below average on Saturday, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. However, a break from the cold is expected on Sunday. "Sunday is going to be a lot more comfortable if you're trying to head out, maybe get a glimpse of the city lights or some holiday decorations," Taylor noted. "Sunday will be the best day for that." Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near mid-50 degrees.

The workweek will begin with temperatures in the 50s and a chance for rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weekend weather: Chilly start followed by warmer Sunday



