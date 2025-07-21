The Brief Spotty showers Monday, then clearing. Dry, sunny stretch through midweek. Storms, heat return by weekend.



The Washington area will enjoy mostly sunny skies and low humidity Monday, with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s and low-80s by the afternoon.

Monday brings relief

What we know:

A front is expected to bring brief light showers before pushing through later in the day, offering some relief from the humidity.

Conditions will become drier and more comfortable on Monday night, with highs topping out near 86 degrees.

The D.C. region stays rain-free through midweek, with dry, sunny weather Tuesday and highs in the low to mid-80s. Clouds return Wednesday ahead of hotter temperatures that rise back into the 90s by Thursday and approach the upper-90s Friday into the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Will DMV see more rain and storms Monday?

Storms return by weekend

Heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorms are likely to return by Saturday and Sunday.