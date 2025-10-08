The Brief Morning showers, breezy conditions will make for a wet AM commute. Sunshine returns by late morning, with highs near 72 as skies gradually clear. A cold front brings cooler air through the weekend.



Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday, but expect a brighter afternoon as rain moves through the D.C. region during the morning.

Morning showers

Expect a wet commute with scattered showers across the area. Conditions will be breezy at times, with showers tapering off by mid-morning hours.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the showers should begin to wrap up around 10 a.m. with sunshine returning and skies gradually clearing into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be near 72 degrees.

Cooler days ahead

A cold front is pushing through, bringing cooler air for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Wednesday will feel cooler due to lingering cloud cover and early rain.

Expect a mostly clear and breezy evening, with chilly overnight temperatures.

Thursday and Friday look sunny and clear, with highs in the 60s. Another chance of showers arrives Saturday into Sunday, with temperatures holding steady in the 60s.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Wednesday morning showers, afternoon sunshine