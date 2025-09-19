DC weather: Warm, sunny Friday in the 80s ahead of seasonal weekend temperatures

The Brief Sunny and warm Friday with highs near 87. Weekend brings cooler temps in the 70s. Fall starts Monday with clouds and possible showers Tuesday.



A warm and sunny Friday across the Washington, D.C. region with clear skies and temperatures in the upper-80s before more seasonal conditions arrive over the weekend.

Fall arrives Monday

FOX 5's Cesar Cornejo says plenty of sunshine with highs near 87 degrees as we head toward the weekend.

Clear conditions and temperatures cooler temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Fall arrives on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

A chance of showers in the forecast on Tuesday.

