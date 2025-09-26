DC weather: Warm Friday ahead of cloudy, rainy weekend 

The Brief Warm and cloudy Friday with highs near 80. Rain returns Saturday, lingering into Sunday. Tropical moisture may impact early next week.



A cold front in the Washington, D.C. area is expected to keep conditions across the region unsettled heading into what is expected to be a cloudy and rainy weekend.

Warm, dry Friday

Friday brings cloudy skies and warm temperatures to the, with highs near 80 degrees and a few isolated showers possible south of the District.

Temperatures early Friday range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with lingering showers across southeastern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Most of the region should stay dry through the afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine possible.

Weekend rain returns

Saturday looks wetter, especially by the evening, as rain showers develop and move through. The system should exit by Sunday morning, though skies will remain cloudy with a chance for a few lingering showers.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we’re keeping an eye on tropical moisture that could impact the region late Monday into Tuesday, followed by gradual clearing and a return to more fall-like conditions by midweek.

