DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Friday amid hot, humid conditions
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., region faces a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says a front moving in from the west could potentially bring storm activity. "We have the chance for some showers or some storms at any point in time today," she said.
Storms possible amid heat
What we know:
Grenda added that models show storm potential during the morning, afternoon, and evening hours. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Saturday afternoon before conditions gradually clear, bringing sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
