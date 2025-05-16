The Brief Temperatures near 90 degrees with high humidity could lead to afternoon thunderstorms. A front moving in from the west brings a storm threat through Friday night into Saturday. Conditions clear by Saturday afternoon, with Sunday expected to be mostly sunny and a high near 79 degrees.



The Washington, D.C., region faces a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says a front moving in from the west could potentially bring storm activity. "We have the chance for some showers or some storms at any point in time today," she said.

Storms possible amid heat

What we know:

Grenda added that models show storm potential during the morning, afternoon, and evening hours. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Saturday afternoon before conditions gradually clear, bringing sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Friday amid hot, humid conditions