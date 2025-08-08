DC weather: Sunny & warm weekend before temperatures heat up next week

The Brief Sunny, warm weekend with temps in the 80s across D.C. Low humidity and dry skies make for comfortable conditions. Heat returns next week, hitting mid-to-upper 90s by Wednesday.



A sunny and warm weekend across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 80s.

Comfortable weekend

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect very comfortable conditions with low humidity and dry skies.

What's next:

Temperatures will start to heat up by Sunday and Monday and are expected to be back in the low 90s by Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid-to-upper-90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC Weather: Sunny & warm weekend