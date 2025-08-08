DC weather: Sunny & warm weekend before temperatures heat up next week
WASHINGTON - A sunny and warm weekend across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 80s.
Comfortable weekend
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect very comfortable conditions with low humidity and dry skies.
What's next:
Temperatures will start to heat up by Sunday and Monday and are expected to be back in the low 90s by Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid-to-upper-90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.