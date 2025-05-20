Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: Sunny Tuesday before midweek rain

Updated  May 20, 2025 10:38am EDT
A bright and sunny Tuesday morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, ahead of rainy conditions midweek.

The Brief

    • Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of midweek rain beginning early Wednesday.
    • Rain continues on and off through Thursday, with up to an inch of accumulation.
    • Weekend brings cooler, sunny weather, though Monday may see scattered showers.

Clouds increase ahead of rain

What we know:

Showers will arrive early Wednesday morning, with waves of rain continuing through Wednesday night and into Thursday. 

Expect on-and-off rain, with a possible midday break on Wednesday. Total rainfall could reach one inch or more across the region.

Cool, sunny weekend expected

The good news -- the system will clear out by the weekend, bringing cool but mostly sunny conditions. Highs will hover around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Showers may return on Monday, bringing a damp start to the Memorial Day holiday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

