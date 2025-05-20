DC weather: Sunny Tuesday before midweek rain
WASHINGTON - A bright and sunny Tuesday morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, ahead of rainy conditions midweek.
Clouds increase ahead of rain
What we know:
Showers will arrive early Wednesday morning, with waves of rain continuing through Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Expect on-and-off rain, with a possible midday break on Wednesday. Total rainfall could reach one inch or more across the region.
Cool, sunny weekend expected
The good news -- the system will clear out by the weekend, bringing cool but mostly sunny conditions. Highs will hover around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Showers may return on Monday, bringing a damp start to the Memorial Day holiday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.