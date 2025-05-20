A bright and sunny Tuesday morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, ahead of rainy conditions midweek.

The Brief Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of midweek rain beginning early Wednesday. Rain continues on and off through Thursday, with up to an inch of accumulation. Weekend brings cooler, sunny weather, though Monday may see scattered showers.



Clouds increase ahead of rain

What we know:

Showers will arrive early Wednesday morning, with waves of rain continuing through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Expect on-and-off rain, with a possible midday break on Wednesday. Total rainfall could reach one inch or more across the region.

Cool, sunny weekend expected

The good news -- the system will clear out by the weekend, bringing cool but mostly sunny conditions. Highs will hover around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Showers may return on Monday, bringing a damp start to the Memorial Day holiday.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Tuesday before midweek rain