A slight chance of snow returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday as temperatures inch a bit higher, with highs near 38 degrees.

What we know:

On Monday, temperatures climbed above freezing for the first time in nine days, topping out at 34 degrees. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s again Tuesday, and a few spots could touch 40 if enough sunshine breaks through.

Clouds will thicken through the afternoon ahead of a weak front moving in tonight. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the system may produce light flurries or brief snow showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with the potential for a thin coating in some areas. Any snow should move out by daybreak Wednesday.

Another blast of Arctic air arrives this weekend, sending daytime highs back into the 20s.

What's next:

A more significant warm up is possible next week, with temperatures potentially reaching the 50s which could be enough to finally melt some of the snow and ice that’s built up over the past couple of weeks.

POTENTIAL WINTER COMMUTING HAZARD FOR THE WASHINGTON DC METRO AREA WEDNESDAY MORNING

There is a potential for hazardous commuting conditions for the Wednesday morning commute. A period of snow is POSSIBLE (a 30 percent chance)

Wednesday morning across the Washington metro areas with up to an inch possible on area roads.

If this threat does materialize during the Wednesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy.

This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays.

If commuting Wednesday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions.

Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.

FROM THE National Weather Service

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Slight chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday