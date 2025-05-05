Keep your umbrellas handy across the Washington, D.C. region as showers and thunderstorms threaten the start of the workweek.

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms expected in the D.C. area Monday. Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds possible along the I-95 corridor. Storms continue Tuesday before drier weather arrives Wednesday.



Monday begins cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog is expected in some areas.

Storms hit Monday

What we know:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening, placing areas along the I-95 corridor under a marginal risk for severe weather. Storms could bring heavy downpours, large hail, and damaging wind gusts into the night.

Clearing by Wednesday

The unsettled weather continues Tuesday afternoon and evening, though drier conditions are expected Wednesday.

A sunny and dry weekend is ahead.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms likely Monday