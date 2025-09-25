DC weather: Showers and possible thunderstorms Thursday 

A slow-moving cold front is bringing rain and the possibility of thunderstorms to the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the on-again-off-again showers will be heaviest during the morning hours.

A line of thunderstorm activity is possible into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue into the evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Conditions will be cloudy and humid with high temperatures near 80 degrees on Thursday.

Friday should stay dry with highs near 80 degrees.

Showers will likely return both Saturday and Sunday,

