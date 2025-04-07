Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: Monday showers could complicate morning commute

Updated  April 7, 2025 5:42am EDT
DC weather: Showers Monday with cool temperatures near 50 degrees

A mostly cloudy Monday with showers throughout the morning across the Washington, D.C. region and cool temperatures near 50 degrees.

WASHINGTON - Monday morning showers could complicate the morning commute across the Washington, D.C. region.

Monday weather challenges morning commute 

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the rain moved in overnight and is expected to stay in the region throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. Grenda says expect cloudy conditions and cool temperatures near 50 degrees.

The showers will gradually taper off into the evening while remaining cool and cloudy.

Cool, cloudy conditions persist

Tuesday will be mostly clear with even colder temperatures in the upper-40s. Wednesday looks mostly clear with highs in the mid-50s. 

DC weather: Showers Monday could complicate morning commute

