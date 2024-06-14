DC weather: Severe storms possible Friday; scorching temps in the mid-90s

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday across the Washington, D.C. region as high heat and humidity build throughout the day pushing temperatures into the mid-90s.

The threat for severe weather appears highest between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The National Weather Service says some of the thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts, and perhaps large hail.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says Friday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures hovering around the mid-90s. However, the heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – will make it feel like it is closer to 100 degrees.

People spending time outdoors should make sure to drink plenty of fluids and avoid direct sunlight. Drivers should not leave children or pets inside vehicles.

A hot and less humid weekend is ahead with temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

A prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected next week, with increasing humidity during the middle of the week, the NWS says. The combination of heat and humidity could result in heat indices above 100 degrees each afternoon from Tuesday through at least Thursday.