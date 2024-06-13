DC heat wave: How hot could it get?

Temperatures in the 90s are expected for the first time in over a month on Thursday and Friday as the Washington, D.C. region starts to heat up. But neither of those days will compare to the extreme heat wave expected next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the D.C. area is expected to be dangerously hot and humid for over a week beginning Sunday afternoon. Models suggest widespread temperatures in the mid-to-upper-90s, with even a few days close to 100 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to continue through a week but could extend until Sunday, June 23 or even longer.

The prolonged period of hot temperatures, coupled with the increasing humidity, could result in heat indices above 100 degrees for several days next week.

Here’s a glance at FOX 5 high temperature predictions beginning with Thursday:

6/13: 90 degrees

6/14: 94 degrees

6/15: 86 degrees

6/16: 87 degrees

6/17: 94 degrees

6/18: 95 degrees

6/19: 95 degrees

The NWS has these tips for staying safe in the heat:

- Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

- Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.

- Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.

- Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.

- Do not drink alcoholic beverages.

- Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.

- Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.