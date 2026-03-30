The Brief Clouds, sun and a morning shower move through D.C. Monday. Highs reach near 70 after a mild start in the mid‑50s. 80s return Tuesday, with more rain possible Wednesday.



A mix of clouds, sun and a passing shower moves through the Washington, D.C., region on Monday, with warm temperatures near 70 degrees.

What we know:

Milder morning temperatures in the mid‑50s mark a noticeable warmup from the chilly starts over the weekend. Warm air pushing in from the south brings higher humidity and increasing cloud cover through the day.

Highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees by the afternoon, with a light breeze at times. A few spotty showers are possible early before skies dry out for the rest of the day. Temperatures hold near 60 degrees overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

What's next:

Temperatures climb into the low 80s Tuesday with a slight chance of showers. More rain is possible Wednesday as highs reach the mid‑80s. A brief cooldown follows Thursday before temperatures rebound into the low 80s Friday, with warm conditions into the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers, warm temperatures Monday