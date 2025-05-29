DC weather: Mostly dry Thursday with chance of scattered showers

The Brief Mostly dry Thursday with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers. Showers likely Friday, with possible strong storms continuing into early Saturday. Clearing by Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.



The Washington, D.C. region will see drier conditions on Thursday, with a cool morning and a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Chance of scattered showers

What we know:

Most of the rain cleared out overnight, leaving behind some early morning drizzle and fog. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day, though isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible. Highs will reach around 76 degrees.

Friday will bring a higher likelihood of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures around 79 degrees. Some storms could be strong and may linger into early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late morning and afternoon, with additional storms possible in the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Clearing skies by Sunday

By Sunday, conditions will gradually clear, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

