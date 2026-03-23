The Brief Morning showers end by about 7 a.m. Temperatures fall into the 50s through the day. Tuesday starts near freezing with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.



A round of morning showers and a steady drop in temperatures will make for a cool, breezy Monday across the Washington, D.C. region.

What we know:

Temperatures start in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The morning will be the warmest point of the day before temperatures fall through the afternoon. Light rain is possible through about 7 a.m. as a wave of showers moves through. Skies stay mostly cloudy through midday, with some sunshine breaking out by late afternoon.

Highs reach around 60 degrees but could fall into the low to mid‑50s by early evening. Much colder air settles in overnight, with lows dropping into the 30s by early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, starting near the freezing mark for some areas. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s, especially cooler near the bay.

By Wednesday morning temperatures in the 30s give way to highs in the 60s. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s before another front brings cooler 50s back for the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Morning showers, cooler Monday; 50s return Tuesday