DC weather: Milder Tuesday with highs in the 50s; steady warmup into the weekend

The D.C. region will get a brief break from the recent chill Tuesday as temperatures climb into the low 50s.

What we know:

The morning begins on the cold side with patchy fog and plenty of cloud cover, but conditions stay dry.

Tuesday also marks the beginning of a steady warmup that will carry through the rest of the week. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says afternoon highs on Tuesday should reach around 52 degrees.

What's next:

The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, then pushes near 60 degrees by Friday and into the mid-60s by Saturday.

Showers are expected to develop by late Friday and continue on and off through at least part of Saturday. The rain should taper off by Saturday evening, followed by a return to cooler conditions to close out the weekend.

