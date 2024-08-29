DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with possible afternoon thunderstorms

More hot and humid conditions across the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday with temperatures near 90 degrees and the threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Wednesday brought record-breaking heat to the area as temperatures climbed to 101 degrees at Reagan National Airport and reached 99 degrees at Dulles International Airport.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it won’t be nearly as hot Thursday, but the heat and humidity could push the heat index values to around 100 degrees.

The high heat and humidity will build into the afternoon, bringing the threat of showers, and possibly thunderstorms, to the area. Grenda says we’re under a marginal risk for severe weather with threats of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and lightning. There is also an isolated chance for flooding.

A much cooler Friday with the chance for afternoon showers and temperatures near 80 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with some afternoon storms possible. A beautiful Labor Day forecast for Monday with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.