The Brief Heavy rain and storms Wednesday may disrupt morning commute. Over an inch of rain expected, with cool temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clearing by Thursday, followed by more rain Friday into Saturday.



The Washington, D.C. region can expect showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with periods of heavy rain that could impact the morning commute.

Storms impact morning commute

What we know:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce periods of heavy rainfall across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect a wet and rainy day with cool temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. More than an inch of rain is likely over the next two days, according to Grenda.

Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday morning as skies clear and temperatures climb into the upper-70s.

Another round of rain is possible Friday into Saturday before sunnier skies return on Sunday. Monday will bring summerlike temperatures and mostly sunny conditions with highs reaching the 80s.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DC weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to soak DMV Wednesday