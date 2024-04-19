DC weather: Friday scattered showers and clouds; Saturday sunshine with highs near 70

Clouds and the chance of scattered showers across the D.C. region on Friday on what will be a cool start to the weekend.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a cold front moving in our direction will bring the threat of showers into the afternoon and through the evening. High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low-60s.

The shower threat continues into the early morning Saturday before giving way to a sunny afternoon. Temperatures near 70 degrees are expected.

A cloudy and cool Sunday with temperatures near 60 degrees.