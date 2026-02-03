DC weather: Flurries possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

A slight chance of snow returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday as temperatures inch a bit higher, with highs near 38 degrees.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Caitlin Roth says the D.C. area will see a very minor-level event Wednesday night.

No advisories have been issued for the area.

Flurries are possible later Wednesday evening to the north and west of the D.C. area. Overnight, the D.C. metro could see light flurries, and a possibly more significant pocket of snow could hit Charlottesville, Richmond and Salisbury.

Any accumulation will likely be to the south and east of the D.C. area. Otherwise, the D.C. area could see some snow that would lightly coat the ground.

Schools have already announced delays, as districts continue to struggle with ice cleanup for a second week. See the latest delays and closings here.

What's next:

Expect colder temperatures Wednesday ahead following the frontal system, but temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon thanks to a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be a return to temperatures below freezing, ahead of another potential arctic blast this weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Slight chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday