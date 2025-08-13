DC weather: Flash flood warning issued as showers and thunderstorms threaten evening commutes

Flash Flood warnings have been issued in parts of Northern Virginia as a cloudy and humid Wednesday brings showers across the D.C. region.

Flash Flood warnings have been issued in Arlington County, the City of Falls Church and Fairfax County until 7:00 p.m. Expect storms to rumble through Wednesday afternoon until sundown, when everything will fade away until Thursday.

Storms possible Wednesday

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says high humidity will stick around all day, and likely through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings the best chance for rain and storms, thanks to a slow-moving cold front. The system will keep conditions warm, humid, and unsettled ahead of its arrival.

Humid conditions continue

Temperatures will approach 90 degrees, though some areas may stay just below depending on cloud cover. Scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon, with a better chance for thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursday’s storm activity won’t be as widespread, but the severe threat may be slightly higher, even with more limited coverage.

Humidity may ease briefly on Friday, but the weekend looks hot and sticky again, with a chance for pop-up storms both Saturday and Sunday.

