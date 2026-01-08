DC weather: Dry, mild Thursday with highs in mid 50s; rainy start to weekend

A dry and mild Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs in the mid‑50s before a rainy start to the weekend.

What we know:

The morning begins on the chilly side with some patchy fog. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says conditions stay dry as temperatures climb into the afternoon, with clouds building by evening.

Rain showers may develop late Friday afternoon into the evening, with highs in the upper 50s.

What's next:

Steadier rain moves in Saturday morning. Temperatures rise into the 60s, but on‑and‑off rain is expected through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday turns much drier, though highs fall back into the 50s. By Monday, colder air returns with highs in the 40s.

