DC weather: Costal storms bring showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

A chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with cool conditions and high temperatures in the low-70s.

While it won’t be a washout, FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a slow-moving coastal system will bring the immediate Washington, D.C. area periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight.

The system will keep conditions wet for much of Tuesday and for the better part of Wednesday, Grenda says. During that time, the region will stay cloudy and breezy with cool temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. Areas to the south of the District will see steadier rainfall throughout the day.

The system will move out of the area by early Thursday morning, at which time we will warm back up and dry out with sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s by the start of the weekend.

