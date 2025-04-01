A much cooler and breezy Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region after Monday featured 85-degree temperatures and a night of storms that brought wind and rain to the area.

Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper-50s to the low-60s. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we will warm up later this week but with it will come unsettled weather.

A mostly clear and chilly overnight with cool conditions still present Wednesday morning.

The region will have the chance for showers and storms starting on Thursday and each day through the weekend. Highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cooler Tuesday after storms sweep across DC region