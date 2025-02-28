DC weather: Cool, dry, and breezy Friday; weekend temperature tug-of-war

The Brief Cool, dry, and breezy conditions on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny Saturday with temperatures near 60 degrees. Cold snap on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s.



What we know:

It will be a cool, dry, and breezy Friday in the Washington, D.C. region as temperatures prepare for a weekend face-off.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper-50s. According to FOX 5's Taylor Grenda, Thursday's showers have moved out, making way for a return of sunshine. High temperatures will be slightly below the average for this time of year.

Temperature tug-of-war

"We’re kind of getting the battle of the two seasons: winter and spring," Grenda said. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with highs near 60 degrees, followed by much colder conditions in the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will climb back to the 60s by Tuesday and could reach 70 degrees by Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

