The Brief A springlike Thursday with highs in the upper-60s and a chance of morning showers. Showers clear by early afternoon; brief 60s before cooling off. Dry second half of Thursday, sunny but breezy Friday with 50s, colder Sunday into Monday.



A springlike preview on Thursday across much of the Washington, D.C. region with the chance for showers and high temperatures that are expected to reach the upper-60s.

Warm temperatures with morning showers

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says morning showers will likely be intermittent and should be out of the region by the early afternoon.

"50s for a good part of the morning, and towards the tail end of the day it will be kind of cooler, but through the middle parts we may briefly hit the 60s," Grenda said.

A dry second half of the day on Thursday with a mostly sunny but breezy Friday with temperatures back in the 50s.

Colder weather expected by Sunday

"We’ll kick off the weekend on a little bit of a warmer note before it turns much colder Sunday into Monday. We'll have that winter feel back before we warm up next week once again," Grenda explained.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, showers Thursday with highs in the upper-60s