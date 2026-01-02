Friday starts off cold across the Washington, D.C. region after a few overnight flurries, and there’s another chance for a brief snow flurry later this weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says highs will reach around 40 degrees under cloudy but less breezy conditions. Aside from the early‑morning flakes, Friday should stay dry, with some sunshine breaking through as the day goes on. Temperatures drop back below freezing Friday night.

A nearby storm system could bring a period of flurries late Saturday night into Sunday morning, though no accumulation is expected. Saturday stays seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s, followed by near‑40‑degree temperatures on Sunday.

What's next:

Highs hover near 40 again Monday before a warmer stretch pushes temperatures into the 50s for several days heading into the end of next week.

DC weather: Cloudy Friday, weekend flurries possible