DC weather: Clouds and spotty showers Wednesday, sunshine ahead

Expect a cooler, cloudier day across the D.C. region on Wednesday, with temperatures in the low-70s and a slight chance for isolated showers.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says an Atlantic system is pushing into the area, bringing cloudy skies and rain chances. The shower threat is expected to move out by Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine back Thursday

Sunshine returns Thursday with a warm-up in to the 80s. Friday looks sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low-80s. The weekend forecast is shaping up to be fantastic, Grenda says, with conditions in the mid-to-upper 80s and plenty of sun.

That sunshine continues into early next week, with another chance for showers returning Tuesday.

