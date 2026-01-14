DC weather: Brief wintry mix, snow showers early Thursday

The Brief A brief wintry mix or a few snow showers are possible early Thursday morning. Wednesday brings scattered showers before a cold front ushers in much colder air. Thursday turns dry, very cold and windy, with weekend rain or snow chances returning.



Overnight precipitation could briefly end as a wintry mix or a few snow showers early Thursday morning across parts of the Washington, D.C., region.

Tuesday brought mild January weather, and Wednesday will follow with highs in the low 50s, but it’s expected to be the last mild day for a while as colder air moves in.

What we know:

A few isolated showers are possible early Wednesday, with on and off chances continuing through the day and increasing toward the evening. It won’t be a washout, but scattered showers are likely, especially later tonight.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the rain arrives ahead of a cold front that will push in a much colder pattern. As that colder air catches the back edge of the precipitation, it could briefly turn to a wintry mix or light snow overnight into early Thursday.

There’s still a chance for a few isolated mix or snow showers before sunrise Thursday, but Grenda says any activity should be minor and is not expected to cause any school or travel delays.

What's next:

Thursday turns dry, cold and very gusty. Temperatures will dip below freezing, and strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph will make it feel like the 20s through the afternoon.

Friday looks less windy but still cold heading into the weekend. There’s a chance for rain or snow showers Saturday, with another slight chance on Sunday before conditions dry out but stay chilly into early next week.

