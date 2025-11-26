A short-lived warmup will push highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday before temperatures plummet just in time for a blustery cold Thanksgiving.

Scattered showers and fog started the morning Wednesday, with lows in the 40s.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a warm front will lift highs into the upper 60s to near 70 ahead of a cold front sweeping in tonight.

By Thursday, the cold chill will take over. Lows tumble into the 30s overnight, and highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s by Thursday afternoon.

Black Friday shoppers can expect slightly colder conditions, with the chill continuing into the weekend. Showers return Sunday, followed by a mix of sun and clouds to start the workweek.

Looking ahead, FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says Tuesday could bring a wintry mix of snow and rain as temperatures dip near 40 degrees. Barnes says this is an early look at the forecast and the FOX 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor any changes.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Brief warmup before blustery Thanksgiving; snow, rain mix possible next week