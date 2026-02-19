Potomac sewage spill: DC Mayor Bowser declares emergency, requests FEMA support amid crisis

The Brief Bowser declares an emergency and asks FEMA for help after the Potomac sewage spill. A pipeline collapse sent more than 240 million gallons of sewage into the river. Officials say the region’s drinking water remains safe.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a local public emergency as the city continues responding to the massive Potomac River sewage spill, a move that comes the same week President Donald Trump criticized the region’s Democratic leaders over their handling of the incident.

Bowser is now formally requesting federal help. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says the declaration asks the federal government to fully reimburse D.C. and DC Water for spill‑related costs, designate FEMA as the coordinating agency, expand federal water‑quality monitoring and provide long‑term assistance.

The request comes nearly a month after a section of DC Water’s Potomac Interceptor, a major sewage pipeline, collapsed along Clara Barton Parkway on Jan. 19, sending at least 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the river. Officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued warnings along affected stretches of the Potomac.

In an interview with FOX 5, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah said the timing reflects ongoing assessments of what will help speed up the response. "Are there things that can help to accelerate? We know that spring is coming, and it's important to us that our residents be able to enjoy the water," she said.

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, officials also noted that the spill and the river’s condition pose concerns for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations planned in D.C. this summer.

Officials say that the region’s drinking water remains safe, noting that the drinking water system is separate from the sewage system.

