DC violent crime, homicides continue to rise; police investigate mass shooting that left 1 dead

A mass shooting that left one person dead in the District is the latest act of violence that has violent crime and homicide numbers rising across the nation's capital.

Police say gunfire erupted on F Street Monday around 8:30 p.m. leaving six men shot outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex. Officers say one person was killed. The five other victims were hospitalized and remain in stable condition.

Speaking at the scene Monday night, an angry Police Chief Robert Contee said he's saddened by the rash gun violence in the District and said the community cannot normalize these types of crimes.

"I'm saddened because I know of all the investments that this city has made - violence interruption efforts, law enforcement efforts, and community efforts. The investments that have been made to stem the tide of violence in our community," Contee said. "Yet it seems like as if we have people in our community who have just lost their sense of humanity."

According to D.C. Police crime statistics, 126 people have been killed so far this year in homicides marking a 12 percent increase since the same time last year. Violence crime and burglary cases have both risen five percent from last year. Robberies are up 20 percent and motor vehicle thefts are up three percent.

Police are also investigating a juvenile who was shot in the back early Tuesday on Fort Dupont Street.

No suspects or motives have been identified in any of the shootings.