DC Verizon store employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

Authorities are searching for at least five suspects they said stormed into a Verizon store in northwest Washington and robbed employees and customers at gunpoint.

Police said the armed robbery happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. at the store in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Investigators said the masked suspects entered the business and ordered the workers and customers to get face down on the floor of the storage room.

They forced one of the workers to give them the code to the store's safe and were able to steal $80.00 dollars in cash and an undisclosed amount of Apple and Samsung Galaxy merchandise.

The suspects also stole wallets, bags, cash, and bank cards from the customers and employees.

All five suspects fled the scene in a red SUV.

Investigators have released images captured by the store's surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.