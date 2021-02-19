DC vaccination campaign expanding to people with some medical conditions March 1

The District’s campaign to vaccinate residents against the novel coronavirus will expand to people from a number of age groups who have qualifying medical conditions – such as asthma, hypertension, or HIV – on March 1.

The new phase will cover people between the ages of 16 and 64-years-old.

Other conditions that will qualify people for the vaccine include cancer, COPD, bone marrow transplants, chronic kidney diseases, congenital heart disease, diabetes mellitus, previous heart failures, liver disease and obesity – among others.

After a massive spike last spring, the District saw its COVID-19 metrics steadily decline, until another spike around the holidays.

On Thursday, the District had expanded the categories of people eligible for the vaccine to include grocery store workers, health and human services and social services outreach, manufacturing, and food packaging.

