DC updates isolation guidance for COVID-19 positive residents, test-to-stay protocol for schools

New guidance has been released by the District for residents who are COVID-19 positive and for test-to-stay protocols for schools.

D.C. Health says the minimum duration of isolation is five full days for anyone testing positive for COVID-19.

A less than five-day isolation period can only be used if a COVID-19 antigen test done toward the end of the five-day period is negative. Also, the person must have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-lowering medications like Tylenol or ibuprofen and other symptoms are improving. A well-fitting mask must be worn when around others.

Those who had severe or critical COVID-19 illness or are immunocompromised should isolate for at least 10 and up to 20 days and may require testing to be cleared from isolation.

D.C. Health says if you have COVID-19 without any symptoms your minimum duration of isolation is five full days.

he minimum duration of isolation is seven full days in school settings. D.C. Health says for people exposed to COVID-19 in the school settings a conventional quarantine or a Test to Stay protocol will be used.

FULL GUIDANCE:

Guidance for Isolation: People who Test Positive for COVID-19 and Their Household Members

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19): Guidance for Schools (Pre-Kindergarten – 12th Grade and Adult Education)