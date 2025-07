The Brief D.C. United fired coach Troy Lesesne after a fifth straight loss. Assistant Zach Prince let go. No replacement has been named.



D.C. United has fired head coach Troy Lesesne following Wednesday night’s 5-2 defeat in Nashville, the team’s fifth consecutive winless game.

Head coach fired

Lesesne, 41, was under contract through 2026 and joined the club at the start of last season. His top assistant, Zach Prince, was also dismissed.

The team has not yet named a replacement.