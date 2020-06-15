DC United confirms coronavirus case

D.C. United confirmed over the weekend that at least one player has been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus.

The club says the case was confirmed during mandatory testing last week.

They say the player has been isolated, and D.C. United’s medical staff are working with local experts to treat him.

Major League Soccer is slated to return to play next month with a cup-style tournament in Orlando, Fla.

The tournament will run from July 8 through Aug. 11.

